Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Olin (OLN); Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Shorts Down By 7.04%

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Monday, June 24 report. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. Nomura upgraded the shares of OLN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management reported 14,396 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 58,349 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Dimensional Fund L P holds 6.05M shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,478 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 112,774 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 17,880 shares. Menta Capital Lc reported 40,400 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Moors And Cabot stated it has 30,410 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co accumulated 968,269 shares.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald.

