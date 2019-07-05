Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for NeoPhotonics (NPTN); Montrusco Bolton Investments Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 345% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 31,826 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 41,051 shares with $3.54 million value, up from 9,225 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 6.14 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s analysts see -38.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 491,475 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 17 by M Partners. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $207.03 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Acadian Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 215,607 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Ltd. Parametric Associates Lc invested in 202,175 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 14,601 shares. Regions holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 473,989 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 117,121 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 95,878 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 24,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.01% or 2.42M shares. Harbourvest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 311,798 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 205,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management holds 36,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) stake by 644,831 shares to 4.78 million valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 11,482 shares and now owns 120,580 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Division reported 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2,540 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Mathes Company reported 8,050 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Td Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101 shares. Ohio-based Mai has invested 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.76% or 37,027 shares. South State reported 4,152 shares stake. Logan Mgmt invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 1.44% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 412,360 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 1.12M shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability holds 337,282 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 38,600 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.