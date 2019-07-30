Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI); Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shorts Up By 9.3%

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) had an increase of 9.3% in short interest. ANIP’s SI was 759,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.3% from 694,700 shares previously. With 62,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s short sellers to cover ANIP’s short positions. The SI to Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.36%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 35,567 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES () FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Analysts expect Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. T_MSI’s profit would be $10.27 million giving it 47.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Morneau Shepell Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 2,074 shares traded. Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent

Morneau Shepell Inc. operates as a human resources consulting and technology firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees. It has a 118.53 P/E ratio. It offers health and benefit services, including absence and disability management, children's support solutions, employee and family assistance programs, fitness coaching, wellness program, global employee assistance programs, health and benefits consulting, HR support solutions, targeted health programs, total health index, traumatic event support, workers' compensation services, workplace learning, and workplace mental health.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 74.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 was bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,609 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Martingale Asset L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 27,109 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Voya Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 12,231 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Weiss Asset Lp invested in 0.48% or 79,571 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 104,821 shares. Parametric Portfolio reported 25,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 5,132 are owned by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27.