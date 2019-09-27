Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Methanex (MEOH); Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position

Analysts expect Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.76 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. MEOH’s profit would be $12.13M giving it 55.03 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Methanex Corporation’s analysts see -52.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 228,268 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 1.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company analyzed 3,665 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)'s stock declined 11.00%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 312,655 shares with $38.77 million value, down from 316,320 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 1.77M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Methanex has $53 highest and $2600 lowest target. $38.25’s average target is 8.60% above currents $35.22 stock price. Methanex had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Thursday, August 29 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by IBC. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.03% stake. Whittier has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 39,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Limited Ca holds 4,986 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Penn Mngmt Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 862,978 shares. 63,587 are owned by D E Shaw. The Illinois-based Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Northern Trust owns 1.10M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 0.08% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 1,328 shares. Waterfront Capital Prns Ltd Com has invested 2.29% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 11,277 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 930 shares.

