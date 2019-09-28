Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB); Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Sellers Increased By 69.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. LOB’s profit would be $6.44M giving it 28.55 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 160,769 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has declined 31.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LOB News: 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/03/2018 – IKEA Breaks Ground on Future Store in Live Oak, TX Opening Spring 2019; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE North America Begins Construction of Live Oak Wind Project in Texas; 25/05/2018 – REG-ltaleaf: disposal of EPC and O&M PV LOB of TerniEnergia, signed a MoU with GIL Capital Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Live Oak Bank Launches New Inventory Growth Loan™ for Cemeteries; 19/04/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK NAMES SUSAN JANSON CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE NORTH AMERICA STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF LIVE OAK PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces Ryan Furstenau and John Randall Join Mergers & Acquisitions Team

Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) had an increase of 69.11% in short interest. UFPT’s SI was 87,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 69.11% from 51,800 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s short sellers to cover UFPT’s short positions. The SI to Ufp Technologies Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10,540 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold UFP Technologies, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 4.70% more from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cove Street Ltd Com holds 621,827 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. 551 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). The Connecticut-based Thb Asset has invested 2.07% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company owns 6,265 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 36,731 shares. 301,627 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 528,256 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P holds 39,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 419,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1,856 shares. Vanguard Grp has 391,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6,898 shares or 0% of the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $290.22 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company has market cap of $735.07 million. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. It also offers loans comprising small business administration loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans.