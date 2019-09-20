Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for Landec (LNDC); Autodesk Has 1.17 Sentiment

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 263 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 224 sold and decreased their stock positions in Autodesk Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 196.81 million shares, down from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Autodesk Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 19 to 17 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 190 Increased: 190 New Position: 73.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $320.32 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1099 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by OBUS NELSON, worth $105,000 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 11 investors sold Landec Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 298,335 shares. Walthausen And Lc invested 1.44% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Heartland Advisors stated it has 0.72% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 38,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 633 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.86% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California-based Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 78,800 shares. 52,330 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Invest Counselors Of Maryland has 0.37% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 839,900 shares. 32,700 are held by Cutter And Brokerage Inc. 90,924 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Lc. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 230,945 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability reported 103,318 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.68 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 592.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.