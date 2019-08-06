Analysts See $0.16 EPS for IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC); Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $474,000

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 63,900 shares with $10.12M value, down from 66,900 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $115.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Analysts expect IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. IEC’s profit would be $1.65M giving it 9.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, IEC Electronics Corp.’s analysts see 166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 13,774 shares traded. IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) has risen 15.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 24/04/2018 – Consilio Adds Frankfurt Office to Existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 01/05/2018 – IEC, PALESTINAN CO. ACCORD WORTH ESTIMATED ILS2.8B/YEAR; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Quantum and IEC Announce Proposed Merger; 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM, IEC DEAL CONDITIONED ON IEC RAISING UP TO $50M; 15/05/2018 – NetSpeed Furthers Leadership in Industrial, Factory Automation and Safety-critical Flight Systems with IEC 61508 Certification; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM & IEC REPORT PROPOSED MERGER; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.20, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold IEC Electronics Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 14.06% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 0% or 30,150 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Panagora Asset Management reported 6,221 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 531,200 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 40,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen Ltd Liability Company invested in 177,620 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 227,525 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 52,329 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,599 shares in its portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has 53,954 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.05% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) or 85,100 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd holds 26,895 shares. Northern Trust has 20,720 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $119,106 activity. 1,251 shares valued at $7,506 were bought by HADEED CHARLES P on Tuesday, May 28. Barbato Thomas L bought $47,700 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) on Friday, May 10. $50,160 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) shares were bought by Butler Keith M.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.77 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

More notable recent IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IEC Electronics Corp.â€™s (NYSEMKT:IEC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out IEC Electronics (NYSEMKT:IEC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IEC Electronics Corp. Turnaround In Full Swing – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ignore The Near-Term Noise In Earnings, Buy IEC Electronics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2016.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Roundview Limited Liability holds 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,306 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 576,918 shares. 1,359 are owned by Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.08M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp owns 10,422 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ftb has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 884 shares. The New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Horizon Lc holds 2,680 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 1.05% or 109,527 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,432 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 41,544 shares. Altimeter Cap LP holds 1.44% or 265,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 391,621 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.24% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 114 shares valued at $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M was sold by Harris Parker.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 27.86% above currents $142.82 stock price. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Monness. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.