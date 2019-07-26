Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for Hydrogenics (HYG); Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Sentiment Is 1.92

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 46 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold positions in Theravance Biopharma. The institutional investors in our database reported: 33.32 million shares, down from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Theravance Biopharma in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 2,044 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 60.53% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% EPS growth.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

The stock increased 3.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 253,401 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) has declined 17.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc Ma holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 99,866 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.48% invested in the company for 550,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,142 shares.

