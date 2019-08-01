Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Extendicare Inc. (EXE); Last Week TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Analysts

Analysts expect Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_EXE’s profit would be $14.19 million giving it 13.98 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Extendicare Inc.’s analysts see 1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 60,783 shares traded. Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Tri Pointe (NYSE:TPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tri Pointe had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. See TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) latest ratings:

Extendicare Inc. provides senior care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $793.63 million. It offers long term care services; retirement living care services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities. It has a 27.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third party liability insurance products in the United States.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 320,473 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs owns 30,458 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 577,939 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 437,181 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 14,223 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 9,145 shares. Ent Fin Services Corporation accumulated 0% or 552 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 1.70M shares. Skba Management Limited Liability accumulated 24,300 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Boston Prtnrs invested in 0% or 89,848 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Co Limited Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 2.07M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 147,162 shares. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0% or 58,113 shares in its portfolio.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.