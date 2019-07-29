Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Extendicare Inc. (EXE); Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered By $26.37 Million Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake

Analysts expect Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_EXE’s profit would be $14.19 million giving it 13.80 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Extendicare Inc.’s analysts see 1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 95,035 shares traded. Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 10.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 225,389 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 1.90 million shares with $221.87 million value, down from 2.12M last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 750,685 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018

More notable recent Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Extendicare Inc.’s (TSE:EXE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Extendicare Inc (EXE-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock with 10 buy calls that has jumped 600% over the past decade – The Globe and Mail” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MONET Forms Capital and Business Partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Extendicare Inc. provides senior care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $782.99 million. It offers long term care services; retirement living care services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities. It has a 26.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third party liability insurance products in the United States.

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 73,587 shares and now owns 4.63M shares. Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.