Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for Cytosorbents (CTSO); 0 Analysts Covering Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. See Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Cytosorbents Corporation’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 111,561 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of $. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytosorbents Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has market cap of $226.71 million. The Company’s principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Cytosorbents Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors reported 13,000 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 16,882 shares. 76,383 were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 50,125 shares. Amer Int Grp reported 18,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). 92 are held by Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,270 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 2,161 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Com reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Aviance Capital Limited Liability holds 78 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 10,576 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 168,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 60,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio.