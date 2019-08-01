Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW); Howard Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Position

Howard Capital Management increased Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) stake by 83.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 94,525 shares as Conagra Foods Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Howard Capital Management holds 207,205 shares with $5.75M value, up from 112,680 last quarter. Conagra Foods Inc now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 4.56M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BREW’s profit would be $3.11 million giving it 24.55 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.’s analysts see -184.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 74,038 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $305.01 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 163,775 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 47,688 shares. 38,987 are held by Fairpointe Limited. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 44,807 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 68,577 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 42,025 were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 57,420 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 12,873 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 28,482 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 19,692 shares. State Street owns 236,876 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, ECOL, BREW – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Molson Coors (TAP) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bootleg alcohol kills 23 as heavy taxes prompt Turkish home-brew – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Indian coffee chain founder goes missing, stock tumbles – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AgraFlora Organics Integrates Proprietary Manufacturing Processes for Cannabinoid-Infused Formulations at GMP-Certified Toronto Facility; On-Boards Roster of CPG Product Formulation Experts, Responsible For Numerous Turnkey Recipes for Fortune 500 Compani – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Bankshares holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt reported 1,283 shares. Pennsylvania owns 15,221 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 119,259 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 29,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symons Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.55% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 69,121 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 15,605 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The New York-based Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Timber Creek Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,580 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Northern holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 5.82M shares.