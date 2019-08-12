Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Covetrus, Inc. (CVET); Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Analysts expect Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 21.CVET’s profit would be $17.87M giving it 37.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Covetrus, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 997,683 shares traded. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 22 funds increased or started new holdings, while 26 sold and reduced their positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $679.03 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 27.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 742,574 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 212,325 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 80,599 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 34,590 shares.

It closed at $12.84 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covetrus, Inc. operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 28.39 P/E ratio. The firm sells and distributes pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory and surgical products, and others.