Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Costamare Inc. (CMRE); Nacco Industries (NC) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. CMRE’s profit would be $18.14M giving it 9.56 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Costamare Inc.’s analysts see -30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 207,969 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c

Nacco Industries Inc (NC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 35 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 28 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nacco Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nacco Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $437.08 million. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. for 16,245 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 35,666 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 9,240 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,679 shares.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $693.70 million. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit , including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. It has a 23.45 P/E ratio.

