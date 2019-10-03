Analysts See $0.16 EPS for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI); Ascendia Brands (ASB)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report $0.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. CNHI’s profit would be $216.24M giving it 15.39 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, CNH Industrial N.V.’s analysts see -48.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 1.17 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Ascendia Brands Inc (ASB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 85 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 106 sold and decreased holdings in Ascendia Brands Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 115.91 million shares, down from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ascendia Brands Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 88 Increased: 50 New Position: 35.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 15.03% above currents $9.85 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1400 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.24M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.

Associated Banc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp for 2.83 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 4.04 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.33% invested in the company for 681,459 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co. has invested 0.87% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 942,217 shares.