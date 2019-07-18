Analysts See $0.16 EPS for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX); RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 91 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 79 sold and decreased their equity positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 156.90 million shares, down from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. T_CWX’s profit would be $12.43 million giving it 7.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 70,315 shares traded. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Much Are CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CanWel Building (TSE:CWX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CanWel Building had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) on Monday, March 4 to “Hold” rating.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada and the Western United States. The company has market cap of $358.13 million. The firm sells adhesives; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation, insulation, interior finishing, and outdoor living products; roofing and accessories; and siding and trim, underlayment, and security and doorware products. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. It also offers wood pressure treating services.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 898,546 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 80,836 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.61 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.63% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.08M for 6.31 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

