Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS); Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 65.22% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BRKS’s profit would be $11.54 million giving it 61.08 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Brooks Automation, Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 214,013 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year

Among 2 analysts covering Wilmington Group PLC (LON:WIL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wilmington Group PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Shore Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Numis Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 21. See Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 305.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 255.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 167.55 million GBP. The Company’s Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. It has a 43.52 P/E ratio. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

The stock decreased 1.03% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 191.5. About 12,632 shares traded. Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) news were published by: Rollingstone.com which released: “Martina McBrideâ€™s â€˜Independence Dayâ€™: How a Song About Domestic Violence Got Mistaken for a Patriotic Anthem – Rolling Stone” on July 03, 2019, also Businessinsider.com published article titled: “Small Cap Value Report (5 Nov) – LOQ, FOUR, WIL, NFC, BGO – Business Insider”, Columbian.com published: “‘Phantom of the Opera’ scores assist from VSO musicians, special guest – The Columbian” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson Increases Long-Term Stake in Capital Dock Mixed-Use Campus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $998,714 activity. $91,500 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Montone William T.. On Friday, February 15 Tenney Maurice H. sold $331,732 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 10,204 shares.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 54.9 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 3,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 27,027 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Llc has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Ima Wealth stated it has 94,539 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 151,847 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Moody Fincl Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 58 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Llc holds 28,145 shares. Hodges Mngmt stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 3,169 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).