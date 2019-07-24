Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC); 0 Analysts Bullish AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7.BBDC’s profit would be $8.12M giving it 15.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Barings BDC, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 207,488 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has risen 5.65% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to "Underperform". Imperial Capital maintained AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Friday, March 15 with "Sell" rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Imperial Capital upgraded it to "In-Line" rating and $5300 target in Monday, June 3 report.

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $502.78 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

