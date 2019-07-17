Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY); Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised By $2.50 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Position

Analysts expect Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Array BioPharma Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 3.38 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Rev $66.4M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc acquired 10,603 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 150,090 shares with $35.48M value, up from 139,487 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $229.72. About 703,970 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $257 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Cowen & Co maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $275 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $286 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam stated it has 0.59% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 46,459 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 167,469 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 164,547 shares stake. Veritable Lp owns 6,397 shares. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 175,389 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 0.35% or 23,903 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invests accumulated 17,967 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 865 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 177,024 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank accumulated 77,492 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De stated it has 55,000 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EPU) stake by 11,069 shares to 81,437 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 606,542 shares and now owns 2.28M shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $20.57 million worth of stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $18.91 million activity. 14,029 shares were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale, worth $252,523. Squarer Ron sold $2.38 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $115,998 was made by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19. 239,626 shares valued at $4.80M were sold by Robbins Andrew R on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $721,074 was made by LEFKOFF KYLE on Wednesday, February 6. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Saccomano Nicholas A sold $4.04 million. Haddock Jason sold $2.11 million worth of stock or 96,712 shares.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer.

Among 5 analysts covering Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Array Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $30 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Leerink Swann. JP Morgan downgraded Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Friday, July 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Bioworld.com which released: “Bid for new pairings via Pfizer propels $11.4B Array grab – BioWorld Online” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ARRY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, ARRY, DECK, NSP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Array BioPharma Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 118,145 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 0.18% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 21,200 shares. Brinker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 45,608 shares. Axiom Ltd Liability Corp De stated it has 70,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.07% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 98 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 0.15% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.76M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,664 shares. Timpani Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.18% or 187,268 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Grimes holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.69% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 151,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.