Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX); Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Aqua America (WTR) Position

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AMRX’s profit would be $47.83M giving it 5.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 2.30 million shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 80.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval Of Cyclophosphamide For Injection USP, Generic To Cytoxan(R); 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH OF GENERIC WELCHOL® (COLES; 14/05/2018 FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS A 6.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS AVAILABLE IN 100-CT BOTTLES AND IS NOW SHIPPING TO WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS AND DIRECT TO TRADE; 23/05/2018 – mAbxience and Amneal Enter Into an Agreement for Bevacizumab Biosimilar in the United States; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL – FDA APPROVAL ON ANDA FOR CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION USP, CO’S AP-RATED THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO CYTOXAN 500 MG, 1 G, 2 G SINGLE-DOSE VIALS; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE – CO WILL LEAD PRODUCT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUBSEQUENT MANUFACTURE OF BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR; 23/05/2018 – AMNEAL ALBUTEROL SULFATE EQ 2/4MG BASE ANDA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE & AMNEAL ENTER INTO AN PACT FOR BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILA; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION U

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 35.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 29,100 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 44,781 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $9.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 2.45 million shares traded or 137.32% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 6,125 shares to 16,275 valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 8,805 shares and now owns 35,121 shares. Dowdupont was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Coho Prns invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 6,552 are held by Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa. Opus Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ameritas Investment stated it has 0.12% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Assetmark invested in 451 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis has 35,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 1,156 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. Headinvest Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14M for 26.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.