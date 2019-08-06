Analysts See $-0.16 EPS for Affimed N.V. (AFMD); Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Its Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Position

Analysts expect Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Affimed N.V.’s analysts see -633.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 713,465 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 310,000 shares with $44.19M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equity now has $16.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $142.67. About 768,623 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.52 million activity. 5,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H. Shares for $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. RICHARDSON JAMES H had sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150 on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares valued at $1.30 million were sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alexandria Equities had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Thursday, April 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 9,673 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 4,678 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,030 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,477 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.02% or 6,378 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,931 shares. 76,853 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Asset Inc has 8,165 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3,581 shares. First Tru LP owns 72,697 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

