Analysts See $0.15 EPS for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH); Cdk Global (CDK) Shorts Raised By 8.4%

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) had an increase of 8.4% in short interest. CDK’s SI was 2.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.4% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 1.87M avg volume, 1 days are for Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)’s short sellers to cover CDK’s short positions. The SI to Cdk Global Inc’s float is 1.86%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 311,339 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 64.29% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TPH’s profit would be $21.33M giving it 20.97 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 786,096 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Tri Pointe (NYSE:TPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tri Pointe had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,720 were reported by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 294,217 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 56,623 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Whittier Tru has 662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 960,275 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 297,646 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 758,336 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.34% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 32,807 shares. White Pine Cap Llc reported 0.11% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Comerica State Bank invested in 0.01% or 106,811 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P stated it has 198,946 shares. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Llc accumulated 20,448 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Company: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TRI Pointe Celebrates 10 Years of Remarkable Growth & Customer Engagement – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TRI Pointe Group Promotes Linda Mamet to Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasmia, Karyopharm, Electronic Arts – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 8.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International divisions. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. It offers technology solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.