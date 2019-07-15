Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Titan International, Inc. (TWI); Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TWI’s profit would be $9.00 million giving it 7.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see 650.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 65,441 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 52 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 45 decreased and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 43.15 million shares, up from 39.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $255.60 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt stated it has 340,598 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ma reported 1.00M shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company owns 12,460 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 63,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 14,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 79,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 164,390 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 185,222 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 9,135 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 660,205 shares. 70,893 were accumulated by Raffles Associate L P. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 7,204 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Titan International Inc (TWI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Impinj, Inc. (PI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Titan International reports sales decrease in all segments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 403,608 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) has declined 13.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EXG: Get Some Income Off Of This Diversified Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXG: The Price Of This Excellent Income Fund Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXG: Revisiting After Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG: A Good Income Fund, Albeit A Bit Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.