Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES); Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) to report $-0.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter's $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Pioneer Energy Services Corp.'s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2407. About 2.93 million shares traded. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 80.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.43% the S&P500.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 103 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 71 reduced and sold holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 69.90 million shares, up from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 58 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.81 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for 229,603 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 3.14 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 0.46% invested in the company for 497,043 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,310 shares.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 126.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 232,003 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company has market cap of $18.89 million. The companyÃ‚Â’s Drilling Services segment offers contract land drilling services in Texas, North Dakota, Appalachia, and Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Among 2 analysts covering Pioneer Energy (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pioneer Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital.

