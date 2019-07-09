Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD); Halsey Associates Has Increased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 14,751 shares as Jacobs Engineering (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 156,803 shares with $11.79M value, up from 142,052 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering now has $11.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 980,689 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, MediWound Ltd.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 15,102 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 29.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.27% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $88.33 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R sold $49,779 worth of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Monday, February 4.

