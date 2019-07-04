Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD); Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (CRESY) Shorts Up By 10.43%

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. CRESY’s SI was 446,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 404,500 shares previously. With 82,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s short sellers to cover CRESY’s short positions. The SI to Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share’s float is 1.44%. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 27,372 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, MediWound Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 5,367 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MDWD News: 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA May Grant Marketing Approval Based on Adequate, Well-Controlled Animal Efficacy Studies; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA Also Agreed Single Animal Species Trials Would Suffice; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – FDA ALSO AGREED THAT SINGLE ANIMAL SPECIES TRIALS WOULD SUFFICE, SUBJECT TO ADEQUATE SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY DATA FROM PLANNED STUDIES; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY ANOTHER CO TO CONSIDER STRATEGIC TRANSACTION AND ENGAGED, IN THAT RESPECT, IN DISCUSSIONS; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on April 10-13, 2018 in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – MediWound : FDA Agreed Development Plan for NexoBrid Would Be in Accordance With Animal Rule; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on; 10/05/2018 – MediWound Anticipates Completing Enrollment of NexoBrid Phase 3 DETECT Study Mid-2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – PLAN TO REPORT PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND SAFETY ACUTE TOPLINE DATA FROM NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND YEAR-END

More notable recent MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MediWound (MDWD) Announces Mr. Boaz Gur-Lavie as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MediWound Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MediWound Announces Executive Leadership Changes Nasdaq:MDWD – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:MDWD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $88.33 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust.