Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Mazda Motor (MZDAY); SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (SSDOF) Shorts Decreased By 42.16%

SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSDOF) had a decrease of 42.16% in short interest. SSDOF’s SI was 907,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.16% from 1.57M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 907 days are for SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSDOF)’s short sellers to cover SSDOF’s short positions. It closed at $75.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MZDAY’s profit would be $191.78M giving it 8.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Mazda Motor Corporation’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 5,181 shares traded. Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The Company’s principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984.

More notable recent Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Electric Cars: Why Toyota Will Be the Envy of the World – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Automobile Stocks to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mazda’s Split Verdict: Major SUV Sales Increase, But Profits Will Be Going Down – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Subaru, Honda, BMW Group and Toyota are Most Reputable Automotive Companies in the United States – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Mazda Top Tesla? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

Shiseido Company, Limited produces and sells cosmetics, cosmetics accessories, and toiletries in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.77 billion. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and beauty salon products. It has a 32.08 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates beauty salons, as well as restaurants.

More recent Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Robinsons Retail: A Leading Player In The Under-Penetrated Philippines Retail Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2017 was also an interesting one.