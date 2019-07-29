Analysts See $0.15 EPS for International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI); RESINCO CAP PARTNERS COMMON SHARES (RSCZF) Shorts Increased By 155.32%

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 8 after the close.IMXI’s profit would be $5.70M giving it 23.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, International Money Express, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 18,977 shares traded. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has risen 21.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) had an increase of 155.32% in short interest. RSCZF’s SI was 12,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 155.32% from 4,700 shares previously. The stock increased 12.43% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0199. About 31,996 shares traded. Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Resinco Capital Partners Inc., formerly known as Longview Capital Partners Incorporated, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The company has market cap of $5.69 million. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, corporate administration and finance, marketing, and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector.

Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC provides money transfer/remittance services in the United States and Latin America. The company has market cap of $533.85 million. The firm offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and check processing/cashing services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients through a distribution network in Puebla, Mexico; and agents and firm stores in the United States.

