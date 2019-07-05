Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX); Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered By $611,040 Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 39.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,020 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 6,188 shares with $942,000 value, down from 10,208 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $24.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 985,882 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. HLX’s profit would be $22.32 million giving it 14.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1,400.00% EPS growth. It closed at $8.61 lastly. It is down 1.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.68 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Lc owns 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,623 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 16,557 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,400 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 93,253 shares stake. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 0.24% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 19,794 shares. 3,007 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 67,416 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 23 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mirae Asset Limited invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 64 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 37,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

