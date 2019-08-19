Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM); Shorts at Cerus (CERS) Raised By 5.66%

Analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report $-0.15 EPS on September, 10.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 207.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Farmer Bros. Co.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 64,583 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 483,468 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Shufro Rose & Com accumulated 17,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) or 136 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 0.14% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Glenmede Communications Na holds 26,510 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Proshare Advsrs invested in 61,156 shares. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 509,895 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp holds 29,399 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). 777,839 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 477,399 shares. 31,257 are owned by Grp One Trading L P.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity. Greenman William Mariner also bought $46,000 worth of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $768.97 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.80 million. The firm offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Farmer Bros. Co. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 22,843 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 40,884 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inc has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). The California-based Rice Hall James Assocs Lc has invested 0.05% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Northern holds 207,582 shares. 34,317 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 22,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 18,616 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 203 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.94% or 125,941 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 64,105 shares stake. Intll Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6,405 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.37 million activity. Levin Easterly Partners LLC had bought 2,145 shares worth $42,463 on Tuesday, April 16.