Analysts See $0.15 EPS for EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW); Westport Innovations Has 0.83 Sentiment

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 25 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 30 reduced and sold holdings in Westport Innovations Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.38 million shares, down from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. EZPW’s profit would be $8.32M giving it 14.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, EZCORP, Inc.’s analysts see -31.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 991,540 shares traded or 215.52% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 5.85 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.76% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $378.06 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 700,599 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $496.79 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 157.19 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.