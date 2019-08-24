Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for Express, Inc. (EXPR); Shorts at WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY S (WLYYF) Raised By 16%

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $-0.15 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Express, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MLN IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0; 13/04/2018 – Clothing retailer Express is using its Madison Avenue store as a tech lab; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 EPS 32c-EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – Express could trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY INVENTORY WAS $277.5 MLN COMPARED TO $280.2 MLN A YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW SIZE OFFERINGS; 15/03/2018 – Express Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had an increase of 16% in short interest. WLYYF’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16% from 2,500 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 2 days are for WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s short sellers to cover WLYYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.0313 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2914. About 1,090 shares traded. WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company has market cap of $123.36 million. The firm was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

More news for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “WELL Health to acquire majority stake in Sleepworks Medical – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “VIDEO: WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL) Digitizing Canadian Health Information – Midas Letter” and published on November 15, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $130.49 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.