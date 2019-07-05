Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for EverQuote, Inc. (EVER); KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (KNRRY) SI Decreased By 95.52%

Analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, EverQuote, Inc.’s analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 33,281 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had a decrease of 95.52% in short interest. KNRRY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 95.52% from 6,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 2,141 shares traded. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $341.83 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.90 billion. The firm also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers air suspension products for trailers.