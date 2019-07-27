Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP); Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Sentiment Is 1.14

Tandy Leather Factory Inc (TLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 funds started new and increased holdings, while 7 decreased and sold their stock positions in Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The funds in our database reported: 4.60 million shares, down from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tandy Leather Factory Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 36.36% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. CHAP’s profit would be $6.95M giving it 6.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Chaparral Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 188,891 shares traded. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has declined 71.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.49% the S&P500.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company has market cap of $179.34 million. The firm sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The company has market cap of $52.44 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. It has a 34.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 2,126 shares traded. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) has declined 20.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500.