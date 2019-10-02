Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX); Costar Group Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 77.27% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_CFX’s profit would be $9.79M giving it 15.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 60,804 shares traded. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Costar Group Inc (CSGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 185 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 134 sold and reduced their positions in Costar Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 33.48 million shares, down from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Costar Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 103 Increased: 132 New Position: 53.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $591.16. About 11,218 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.61 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 74.28 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 28.86% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. for 120,392 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc. owns 534,750 shares or 8.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 5.37% invested in the company for 2.42 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 4.71% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,002 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.98 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company has market cap of $614.66 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Pulp and Paper. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. It offers bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers, as well as supplies fiber products.