Analysts See $0.15 EPS for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD); Nautilus (NLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Nautilus Inc (NLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 56 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 55 sold and trimmed stakes in Nautilus Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 24.57 million shares, down from 25.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nautilus Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 32 Increased: 39 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. AMD’s profit would be $165.19M giving it 47.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s analysts see 275.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 53.58 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018

Skylands Capital Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. for 325,880 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 356,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 247,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.04% in the stock. Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 651,442 shares.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.03 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 472,848 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) has declined 86.16% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.91% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 12.43% above currents $28.72 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

