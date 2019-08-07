Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS); MannKind (MNKD) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 71,624 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. See MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $422,000 activity.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.0282 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1082. About 683,835 shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 23.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 10/04/2018 – MannKind Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 24 Days; 25/04/2018 – MannKind: Pleased That the FDA Determined That a Communication Plan Is No Longer Necessary; 09/05/2018 – MannKind Is Responsible for Supplying Afrezza to Cipla; 25/04/2018 – FDA Determines that Afrezza REMS Communication Plan Has Met Goals and REMS No Longer Necessary; 12/03/2018 – MANNKIND REDUCES PRINCIPAL OWED TO DEERFIELD BY $6.3M; 13/03/2018 – MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions; 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 25; 25/04/2018 – FDA SAYS AFREZZA SNDA MET GOALS, REMS NO LONGER NECESSARY; 09/05/2018 – MannKind and Cipla Enter an Exclusive Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Afrezza(R) in India