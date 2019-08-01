Analysts See $-0.15 EPS for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS); B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 122,698 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M

Among 5 analysts covering B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B&G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Boeing Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive B&G Foods’s (NYSE:BGS) Share Price Down By 39%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 605,315 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts owns 141,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 604,051 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 36,304 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Menta Cap accumulated 41,918 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,573 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 350,166 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited reported 1,145 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc, Texas-based fund reported 41,732 shares. American Century Cos Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Strs Ohio owns 36,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 42,921 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 65,706 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 894 shares stake. Nomura reported 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $541,560 activity. $34,060 worth of stock was sold by Leap Arnold P on Wednesday, February 6. MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G had sold 25,000 shares worth $422,000 on Wednesday, February 13. $85,500 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was sold by ELMORE LEONARD J.