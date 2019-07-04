Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV); 0 Analysts Are Bullish BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering BlackRock Capital (NASDAQ:BKCC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackRock Capital had 4 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BKCC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. See BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $5.5 Maintain

16/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $6 New Target: $6 Downgrade

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.0173 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9525. About 1.23M shares traded. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has declined 35.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VBIV News: 19/04/2018 – VBI Vaccines Announces Completion of Enrollment in PROTECT Phase 3 Clinical Study for Sci-B-Vac(R) Hepatitis B Vaccine; 17/04/2018 – VBI VACCINES INC – INDEPENDENT DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF STUDY WITHOUT MODIFICATION; 12/03/2018 VBI Vaccines Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stk Exchange; 17/04/2018 – VBI Vaccines Announces Positive DSMB Review in Phase 1/2a Study of VBI-1901 in Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM) Patients; 19/04/2018 – VBI VACCINES INC – TOPLINE DATA FROM PROTECT STUDY ARE EXPECTED MID-YEAR 2019; 19/04/2018 – VBI Vaccines Expects Topline Data in Mid-2019; 01/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $58.1M; 01/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/04/2018 – DJ VBI VACCINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBV); 01/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines 1Q Loss $12.3M

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 232,033 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $419.21 million. The fund invests in all industries. It has a 44.13 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.