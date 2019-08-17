Analysts See $0.14 EPS for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG); Zebra Capital Management Trimmed 3 M Co (MMM) Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased 3 M Co (MMM) stake by 72.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,518 shares as 3 M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 1,734 shares with $360,000 value, down from 6,252 last quarter. 3 M Co now has $92.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_DSG’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 81.36 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 200,510 shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 113.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 113.9 P/E ratio. The Company's Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year's $2.58 per share. MMM's profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.30% above currents $161.5 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 1,991 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 4,029 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Korea Investment Corp owns 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 334,381 shares. Personal Corporation, a California-based fund reported 230,499 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bankshares Of America De holds 0.27% or 8.34 million shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Com reported 0.09% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 89,334 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 109,894 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 761,887 shares. Amer Bank & Trust, Texas-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.