Analysts See $0.14 EPS for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG); The Wendy's Company (WEN) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 12 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WEN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. See The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_DSG’s profit would be $11.78M giving it 80.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 83,150 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 10,456 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 43,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.28% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Etrade Limited Company holds 40,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Huntington Bank owns 9,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 448,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 34,636 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Century Companies Inc stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Pinnacle Assocs reported 12,025 shares. 885,737 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated State Bank has 44,401 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity. 3.00M shares were sold by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P., worth $51.33M on Wednesday, March 6.

