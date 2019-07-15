Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH); Bel Fuse (BELFB) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.TH’s profit would be $14.73 million giving it 16.39 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Target Hospitality Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 133,080 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 46 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold stakes in Bel Fuse Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 7.51 million shares, up from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bel Fuse Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 28 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $966.04 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. for 122,348 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 165,619 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 69,211 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,415 shares.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $187.71 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

