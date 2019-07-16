Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Seaspan (SSW); Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake By $6.94 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 193.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 25,783 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 39,108 shares with $10.54 million value, up from 13,325 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $55.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $325.27. About 454,376 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany

Analysts expect Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. SSW’s profit would be $30.17M giving it 18.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Seaspan Corporation’s analysts see -26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 346,629 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 14/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Greater China lntermodal Investments wrongly coded; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $33000 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 24,568 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 345,460 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,266 shares. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department reported 3,570 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 9,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bb&T Llc reported 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Aldebaran Financial Inc stated it has 5,415 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 24 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.11% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 219,450 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc owns 1,646 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 8,698 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4.30 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 14,146 shares. Vanguard invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NASA Names 11 Space Companies to Return to the Moon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 4.32 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.

Among 4 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) earned “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold”.