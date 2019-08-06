Analysts See $0.14 EPS for RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO); Neogenomics (NEO)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 124 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 95 sold and decreased their equity positions in Neogenomics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 75.90 million shares, up from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neogenomics Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 60 Increased: 62 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13 million giving it 47.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 2,203 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q Rev $24.9M; 16/05/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communication Of Virginia Va stated it has 55,413 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 16,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 5,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,528 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 39,070 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 376 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 276 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance has invested 0.04% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 120,184 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 300,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 15,373 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,599 activity. $2,325 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $1,496 were bought by AGEE NANCY H on Wednesday, May 1. D ORAZIO JOHN S sold 100 shares worth $2,875.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $216.10 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 24.35 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does RGC Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGCO) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1124.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 7.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 1.61M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. for 396,327 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 269,488 shares or 4.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 4.27% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 219,992 shares.