Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Qumu (QUMU); Teleflex (TFX) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 156.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Qumu Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 53,072 shares traded or 108.12% up from the average. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $376.86’s average target is 13.38% above currents $332.39 stock price. Teleflex had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TFX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Leerink Swann maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight”. See Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Old Target: $395.0000 New Target: $405.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $309.0000 New Target: $356.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $420.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $345.0000 New Target: $392.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $345.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $350 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $345.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.37 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 57.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

The stock increased 2.18% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $332.39. About 206,200 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Teleflex Incorporated shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investments reported 754 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 34,206 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2,443 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 58,307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 314,571 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mutual Of America Cap Management holds 6,170 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 14,532 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 692 shares. Daiwa Group reported 7,899 shares stake.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex to Support Responding to Cardiac Arrest at ERC Congress 2019, in Ljubljana, Slovenia from September 19th â€“ 21st – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Lynn Lyons as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Qumu Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 15.44% more from 2.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 13,290 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 92,861 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr Inc invested in 1.27M shares or 7.7% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 9 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 52,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 32,085 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 37,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 250,994 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) or 32,392 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 765,371 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU).

More notable recent Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Qumu Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Qumu Announces Major Feature Release for On Premise Enterprise Video Customers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Qumu’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Down A Painful 77%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Qumu Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Reiterates Annual Financial Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $32.10 million. The company's software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.