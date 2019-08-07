Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Presidio, Inc. (PSDO); LPL Financial Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 152 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 99 sold and decreased their stock positions in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now have: 76.20 million shares, up from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 59.

Analysts expect Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. PSDO’s profit would be $11.58 million giving it 23.36 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Presidio, Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 92,409 shares traded. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has risen 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical PSDO News: 16/05/2018 – Pebble Creek Companies and Presidio Residential Capital Announce the Opening of Afton Way in Carlsbad; 06/04/2018 – Presidio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC – FISCAL YEAR PRO FORMA DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $2.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Presidio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSDO); 11/05/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Announce the Opening of Catalina, A New Neighborhood Offering 51 Sing; 10/05/2018 – Presidio 3Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO 3Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16 million for 11.32 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 101,712 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.08 million activity.

The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 667,575 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018

