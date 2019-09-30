Analysts See $0.14 EPS for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shorts Lowered By 2.46%

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 250.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. OSPN’s profit would be $5.65 million giving it 25.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, OneSpan Inc.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 27,291 shares traded. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 14.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) had a decrease of 2.46% in short interest. ISRG’s SI was 2.22M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.46% from 2.28M shares previously. With 826,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s short sellers to cover ISRG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.54% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $541.97. About 151,149 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 34.95% above currents $14.45 stock price. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company has market cap of $582.85 million. The firm offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 10.25% above currents $541.97 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $62.46 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 53.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

