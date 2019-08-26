Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for NextDecade (NEXT); Pimco Income Opportunity Fund Has 0.9 Sentiment

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 10 cut down and sold their equity positions in Pimco Income Opportunity Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.54 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco Income Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report $-0.14 EPS on September, 13.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, NextDecade Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 60,166 shares traded or 68.36% up from the average. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing; 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 40,446 shares traded. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $420.23 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Founders Financial Securities Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund for 31,405 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 62,210 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen & Steers Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 553,639 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,589 shares.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. The company has market cap of $527.26 million. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. It currently has negative earnings.

