Analysts See $0.14 EPS for New Jersey Resources (NJR); Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Bancfirst (BANF) Holding By $1.02 Million

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 255.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. NJR’s profit would be $12.57 million giving it 88.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s analysts see -88.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 282,937 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Bancfirst Corp (BANF) stake by 52.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 19,673 shares as Bancfirst Corp (BANF)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 57,216 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 37,543 last quarter. Bancfirst Corp now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 67,071 shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 5.34% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 11,717 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,142 shares. Jennison Limited Co invested in 0% or 33,198 shares. Sit Inv Associates has 3,175 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc owns 118,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.03% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,421 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 92,455 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc invested in 5,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 10,848 shares. Hennessy holds 271,634 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 833,751 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.34 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,481 activity. $107,481 worth of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) was bought by NORICK RONALD J.