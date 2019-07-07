Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Model N, Inc. (MODN); 1867 WESTN FINL UNITED STATES (WFCL) Shorts Up By 423.81%

1867 WESTN FINL CORP UNITED STATES (OTCMKTS:WFCL) had an increase of 423.81% in short interest. WFCL’s SI was 11,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 423.81% from 2,100 shares previously. With 11,600 avg volume, 1 days are for 1867 WESTN FINL CORP UNITED STATES (OTCMKTS:WFCL)’s short sellers to cover WFCL’s short positions. It closed at $8500 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Model N, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 62,588 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A

1867 Western Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers personal and business banking services. The company has market cap of $.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 25,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,892 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.46% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 4,457 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Rice Hall James Ltd Llc reported 160,656 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Next Century Growth Lc stated it has 126,887 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma has 0.01% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 876,585 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 15,264 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 150,189 shares. Tiaa Cref Management holds 271,776 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 316,545 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 39,802 shares.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $664.92 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $250,555 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert sold 12,114 shares worth $206,665.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Securities on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.